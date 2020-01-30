The archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún will have light and sound

They will improve the light and sound of Uxmal and Dzibilchaltún

The Board of Cultural and Touristic Services (Cultur) of the State submitted a competition to decide who will manage the renovation of the light show held at Dzibilchaltún and Uxmal, as published yesterday in the Official Journal of the State Government.

The competition involving the two archaeological sites is for the “lease of goods for the rescue and improvement of the lightshow, which includes the supply, placement, preparation and everything necessary for its proper implementation.

The meetings of both proposals will take place on Tuesday February 4th; three days later the presentation and opening of proposals and finally, on Tuesday 11th of the same month the rulings will be issued in both instances.

Also yesterday, a decree was published in the State Official Gazette that exempts individuals who are engaged in livestock, agricultural, fishing and forestry activities from the so called “cedular” tax.

It is also stated that taxpayers referred to in this article will not be obligated to present declarations of provisional and annual payment of the “cedular” tax, on the obtaining of income from business activities.

The Tax Administration Agency of Yucatan may issue the expeditions that are necessary for the correct and due application of this decree.

