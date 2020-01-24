Successful participation of Yucatán at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020

Yucatan and its wonders are again in the eyes of the whole world, as the state actively and successfully participates in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2020, which takes place in Madrid. This fair is an important part of the strategies of visitor attraction that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has worked with the Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur).

The Yucatan state delegation in Madrid held more than 120 work appointments with different airlines, travel agencies, investors, hotels and institutions such as the World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC).

A gastronomic show presented by Yucatecan chef Regina Escalante, delighted more than 200 industry leaders.

The head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, headed the local delegation at this event, which is considered as the largest forum of its kind in the entire tourism world, because Madrid is the gateway to the large market of European tour operators.

“Undoubtedly, Yucatan has positioned itself in the last year as one of the most relevant destinations in Mexico, both for national and international visitors, hence its outstanding participation in the pavilion that the federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) installed at the Fitur” , says a statement.

Tourism is one of the most reliable industries in the face of current geopolitical, economic and commercial uncertainties, and its growth remains within the long-term annual average of between three and four percent, according to figures from the World Tourism Organization.

“Yucatan is proud to present to the whole world its vast tourist offer and to contribute to the development of the region and of Mexico”, Fridman said.

In turn, she extended the invitation for the Tianguis Turístico 2020, which will be held in the city of Mérida from March 22 to 25.

