State, Municipal and Federal governments join forces to fight crime in Progreso

The State and Municipal Police, along with the National Guard, are joining forces to fight crime in this municipality.

On Monday Jan. 20th, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System reported that in this municipality, the number of official reports quadrupled in one year. As the figure went from 40 in 2018, to 195 in 2019.

In addition, according to the report “Criminal Incidence with court as of December 31, 2019”, Progreso is the leader of the 106 municipalities of Yucatan in terms of number of home robberies, Progreso has the highest rate of that type of crime in the state, 32.98 cases per 10,000 inhabitants.

To this were added this month the complaints by a gang of criminals who aboard a motorcycle rob women´s purses, and thieves who break into houses and apartments. Some of the reports registered have been filed by Canadian and American citizens who spend the winter here.

This month the motorcycle band already robbed a municipal employee and a Canadian national, among others.

In order to put an end to this criminal wave, surveillance and patrolling of municipal police and agents of the National Guard intensified since Wednesday Jan. 22.

The police officers are settled in the exit of the city, they are present at crossroads and schools, where they remain during rush hour.

The director of the Municipal Police, Emilio Raúl Caamal Gutiérrez, informed that due to the recent events in Progreso, Yucalpeten, Chelem, Chuburna, etc., surveillance operations, inspections and control posts are installed in different points across the municipality.

Caamal Gutiérrez declared that the police presence in schools, downtown streets, fishing and tourist docks, beaches, markets and other public spaces was reinforced.

The surveillance was extended to the “comisarías” of Chicxulub, Flamboyanes, Paraíso, San Ignacio, Chelem and Chuburná, he said.

Caamal Gutiérrez added that they work in coordination with the National Guard and the Ministry of Public Security, joining efforts to keep Progreso safe, which is the goal of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi.

As a result of the operation, on Wednesday Jan. 22, on Calle 27 with 72, David Anselmo Noh Rodríguez, 32, was arrested as alleged responsible for the theft of a wallet inside a bar.

Guardia Nacional comes to Yucatán

Francisco Díaz González, commissioner of this federal force, declared that agents of the Guardia Nacional, will be sent to Motul, Ticul and Kanasín.

10 agents of the Guardia Nacional arrived in Mérida this week, and they were taken in a van to Motul. On the early morning hours of Thursday Jan. 23, they were seen touring the “comisarías” to locate schools, ejido houses, churches, temples, and so on.

According to a statement by the Motul City Council, the arrival of the National Guard seeks to strengthen and guarantee the order and tranquility of the Motuleños.

The National Guard (Spanish: Guardia Nacional) is a Mexican gendarmerie with national police functions created in 2019 by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments