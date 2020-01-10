Start the new year with a nourishing RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA session

Now that the holiday decorations have been packed away, and the leftovers and treats are past history (except for the tamales on February 2 of course …), it’s time to get back to YOU!

Treat yourself to a relaxing and nourishing RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA con ALMA session.

This English language session will take place on Friday January 24th, from 6:00 to 7:45 PM

@ Sol y Tierra Yoga Estudio (Calle 15 x26, Col. García Ginerés, Mérida, Yuc.)

Reserve your spot today at https://yogaconalmainmerida.offeringtree.com

Pay before the 15th of January and take advantage of an early-bird discount.

Testimony:

Practicing yoga with Alma is magical. She weaves together physical poses with conscious breathing, a little chanting, and bits of wisdom all supported by props in a safe, clean, comfortable, light and airy studio (Sol y Tierra) looking out into a garden that attracts hummingbirds! (https://www.facebook.com/YogaenMeridaYucatan)

About Dr. Alma Durán

Dr. Alma Durán is a yoga instructor certified by YogaWorks (Brentwood , California,) and by Yoga im Hof (Augsburg, Germany) –both of them Yoga Alliance registered schools. She holds several additional internationally recognized certifications, such as those for teaching Yoga for Seniors, Vinyasa, Mindfulness, and Yin Yoga.

Alma has taught workshops, and individual and group classes for more than two decades in the United States, Germany and Mexico. Parallel, she earned a Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology from Universität Augsburg and has a successful academic career. In 2017 she became Ambassador (or Ambassadress) of the Accessible Yoga Network, organization based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Sol y Tierra Yoga

The characteristics of the space where the classes are held favor a conscious and secure practice. The sessions take place in Sol y Tierra: a unique, intimate, and inclusive studio solely dedicated to practices that promote holistic wellbeing in Mérida, Yucatán.

The studio is beautiful, well lit, clean, and properly ventilated. All props needed to make a practice accessible are available; soft wooden floors help to protect the bodies’ articulations.

Located in Colonia García Ginerés, a quiet and safe residential area, it is only a few minutes away from Downtown Mérida. There is plenty of street parking; there are also several close-by public transportation stops.

