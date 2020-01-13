Red tide is devastating sea turtle population in Oaxaca, Mexico (VIDEO)

Oaxaca, Mexico.- Sick turtles are being temporarily removed from the ocean and placed on floaties and in shallow pools whilst they recover. According to officials, 292 sea turtles have already died.

Autopsies on the sick turtles have shown that they had consumed sea salps that exhibited high levels of algae toxins brought on from red tide.

The phenomena is caused by algal blooms that become so strong that coastal waters often turn red. As a result, oxygen in the water is depleted and the algae releases toxins that can harm turtles and other wildlife.

With Oaxaca’s green turtles already under threat from hunters and loss of habitat, the encroaching red tide puts added strain on this already fragile species.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom with information from Yahoo News







Comments

comments