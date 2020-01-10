Quintana Roo FGE arrests eight people and secures seven exotic animals

The personnel in charge of these animals could not prove their legal possession.

The Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo reports that Ministerial Police arrested eight men and managed to secure seven exotic animals: five felines: a black panther, an albino bengal tiger, a bengal tiger, a jaguar, an African lion and two spider monkeys, some of these specimens are considered endangered.

On Wednesday January 8th, the Public Prosecutor initiated an investigation folder for animal abuse, so, when moving to verify the report of the complainant, the researchers encountered the animals displayed outside a commercial establishment located on one of the main avenues of the Solidaridad municipality (Playa del Carmen).

By not beng able to prove the legal possession of the animals and that evidently they were not in the right place or in the proper conditions for the growth and development of these species, the agents proceeded to the arrest of Alfonso “S”, Isaí “M”, Carlos “ G “, Jesus” H “, Bersain” M “Gabriel” A “Alvaro” J “Fredi” R “, seized the animals, and cordoned off the premises.

The animals were transferred to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the State in Playa del Carmen, where they will be delivered to the corresponding environmental authorities to receive the protection and care they require.

