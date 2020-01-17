Public Security State Secretary Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda reveals “Yucatan’s security secret”

“With political will, with administrative efficiency, with a lot of work and, most importantly, with citizen participation, that is how the security that distinguishes Yucatan is maintained and will continue to prevail”, said the head of the Yucatan SSP, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda.

During an event to announce the delivery of new patrol cars for the municipalities and a new helicopter for the State Police, the Yucatan general commissioner also stressed that coordination with the Army, the Navy, the National Guard, the General Prosecutors of the Republic and the State, as well as the 106 municipalities within the framework of the Coordinated State Police.

“Many people outside the Yucatan wonder how we conserve and even improve our security stats amid the social conditions that deprive in other parts of the country, even in states of the same region,” Chief Saidén said.

“We all know things are not easy in terms of budget right now,” said the police chief. “Despite this, Governor Mauricio Vila remains firm in his determination not to pause and much less take steps back in the commitment to guarantee the security of Yucatan”, he continued.

The head of the SSP stressed that the fact that Yucatan is a safe state, the safest in the country, is not “just by chance”.

“This is only obtained and preserved when society and government point in the same direction, and everyone does their part to achieve the goal,” he said.

“The Yucatecan society, with the integration of more and more families from other states, is a committed and participatory society,” Saidén added.

In terms of new equipment, the State Government will deliver a total of 216 fully equipped police vehicles, which represent an investment of 105 million pesos of government resources.

In this first installment there are 139 units, including six cranes for the State Police.

However, the morning star team was undoubtedly the Bell 429 helicopter, which will strengthen the surveillance, logistics, search and rescue work, in addition to shielding the border area with Quintana Roo, where insecurity is out of control.

In his speech Saidén Ojeda mentioned that he is still operating the helicopter that the corporation has had for several years, since it is kept in good condition.

Chief Saidén also said that patrols and other police vehicles of the SSP Yucatan are maintained in good conditions, as there are no crashed or deteriorated patrol cars in the corporation.

