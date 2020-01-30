Progreso wind farm will start operations in summer

Progreso wind farm will start operating in summer: 24 out of 36 towers are ready and it will generate ninety megawatts per day for the peninsula.

The wind farm in Progreso already has 24 of its 36 wind turbines fully installed, so in March it will carry out tests on generating renewable energy and in the summer it will formally come into operation.

Above the green treetops of the 1,500 hectares of land between the Merida-Progreso and Chicxulub-Progreso highways stand the giant three-bladed towers that will produce 90 megawatts per day for the peninsula’s electricity system, which will strengthen renewable energy production in the Yucatan.

This park is part of the first Long-Term Electric Auction held by the Secretariat of Energy in 2016, in which the Yucatan swept away 9 of 12 projects in the country…

It would be the third green energy farm to come into operation in this federal auction and is the largest in the Yucatan. Those already in operation are the Jinkosolar Investment solar photovoltaic farm in the municipality of Cuncunul, which produces 70 megawatts, and the Clean Energy Consortium 2010 wind farm, with 76 megawatts, in Tizimín.

