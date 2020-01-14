  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Price of gasoline in Mexico without increase during first two weeks of 2020

    By on January 13, 2020
    (Photo: SIPSE, Milenio Novedades)

    On Monday, January 13, the average price for gasoline is as follows:

    • Magna 19.57 pesos; 
    • Premium 20.82 pesos;
    • Diesel 21.26 pesos.

    And even with the IPES announced for a week, the price of gasoline and diesel do not present the variation that was feared, and they keep their prices stable with minimum changes.

    Average price of gasoline in MEXICO CITY – CDMX today

    • Magna 20.55
    • Premium 21.68
    • Diesel 21.38

    Average price of gasoline in BAJA CALIFORNIA today

    • Magna 18.28
    • Premium 20.22
    • 20.25 Diesel

    Average gas price in Yucatán today

    • Magna 19.94
    • Premium 21.77
    • Diesel 21.82

    Average price of gasoline in VERACRUZ today

    • Magna 19.15
    • Premium 20.27
    • Diesel 20.77

    Average price of gasoline in CHIAPAS today

    • Magna 19.32
    • Premium 20.39
    • Diesel 21.1

    Source: http://www.gasolinamx.com/



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment