Price of gasoline in Mexico without increase during first two weeks of 2020

On Monday, January 13, the average price for gasoline is as follows:



Magna 19.57 pesos;

Premium 20.82 pesos;

Diesel 21.26 pesos.

And even with the IPES announced for a week, the price of gasoline and diesel do not present the variation that was feared, and they keep their prices stable with minimum changes.

Average price of gasoline in MEXICO CITY – CDMX today

Magna 20.55

Premium 21.68

Diesel 21.38

Average price of gasoline in BAJA CALIFORNIA today

Magna 18.28

Premium 20.22

20.25 Diesel

Average gas price in Yucatán today

Magna 19.94

Premium 21.77

Diesel 21.82

Average price of gasoline in VERACRUZ today

Magna 19.15

Premium 20.27

Diesel 20.77

Average price of gasoline in CHIAPAS today

Magna 19.32

Premium 20.39

Diesel 21.1

Source: http://www.gasolinamx.com/







Comments

comments