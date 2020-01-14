Price of gasoline in Mexico without increase during first two weeks of 2020

On Monday, January 13, the average price for gasoline is as follows:
- Magna 19.57 pesos;
- Premium 20.82 pesos;
- Diesel 21.26 pesos.
And even with the IPES announced for a week, the price of gasoline and diesel do not present the variation that was feared, and they keep their prices stable with minimum changes.
Average price of gasoline in MEXICO CITY – CDMX today
- Magna 20.55
- Premium 21.68
- Diesel 21.38
Average price of gasoline in BAJA CALIFORNIA today
- Magna 18.28
- Premium 20.22
- 20.25 Diesel
Average gas price in Yucatán today
- Magna 19.94
- Premium 21.77
- Diesel 21.82
Average price of gasoline in VERACRUZ today
- Magna 19.15
- Premium 20.27
- Diesel 20.77
Average price of gasoline in CHIAPAS today
- Magna 19.32
- Premium 20.39
- Diesel 21.1
Source: http://www.gasolinamx.com/
