Parents of children with cancer clash with police

Children with cancer in severe danger due to lack of medication. AMLO´s government austerity plan has created a shortage of medicine in public hospitals.

CDMX (Agencies) – Very upset, unhappy parents entered the air terminal at Mexico City’s International Airport; to explain to passengers the reason for their protest. Their children are dying… There are no medicines for their cancer treatments.

Parents of children suffering from cancer entered the airport and had a strong altercation with security elements that sought to prevent them from carrying out their threat to reach the runways.

After the explanation, some airport users expressed their support and the parents’ representative wished them a happy trip. Shortly after 2 p.m., the protesters blocked access to Terminal 1, on Capitan Carlos Leon and Circuito Interior, and called a “mockery” that the Mexico City authorities only respond to their complaint every time they protest to demand their children medication.

Omar Enrique Hernandez, father of a child with cancer, said that just as they were arriving at the air terminal he received a call from Mexico City’s Undersecretary of Government, Arturo Medina, to inform them that “vincristine” the medication the children need, had already been supplied:

“What a coincidence that just when we arrived at the air terminal, the Undersecretary of Government, Arturo Medina, contacted me to inform me that there was no longer any shortage, that there was already vincristine in the Federico Gomez Hospital. The authorities are only making fun of us. I ask myself why they are waiting for us to announce or carry out some actions, to give us an answer to our requests that are not one or two months old, but have been going on for several months, since then President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador knew about this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mexico City’s International Airport reported the presence of demonstrators and recommended alternative roads to reach its facilities.

