Paradisus Cancun: an invitation to disconnect from the rest of the world and enjoy a peaceful environment

Overlooking the Caribbean Sea, this stunning all-inclusive resort provides a full range of comforts in environmentally-friendly facilities. Enjoy the magnificent architecture, spaces and interiors inspired by local culture, the services available in the YHI Spa or the luxurious accommodation.
- An idyllic location between the Nichupté Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea, enjoy some of the finest views in the popular and safe hotel zone
- Exclusive Royal Service and Family Concierge areas to raise your experience to another level with access to private hotel areas, butler services and much more
- The impressive architecture, featuring 5 large glass-roofed pyramids makes it one of the most iconic buildings in the resort
- You will love the superior quality dining options on offer, particularly at the new Malva Food Bazaar
- Some time for relaxation and physical and spiritual stimulation is guaranteed thanks to the YHI Spa and Oriental Garden
- A perfect balance between nature and local traditions. Discover the unique beauty of the hotel interior full of plants and life
Located in the privileged and peaceful hotel zone and bathed by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this iconic hotel has a pyramid-style shape with glass ceilings. The originality of its leafy interiors full of plants are an invitation to disconnect and enjoy the peace.
The hotel offers an all-inclusive service so all you have to think about is having a great time. Stroll along the Caribbean beaches, enjoy suites with the finest views, 10 restaurants serving the highest quality cuisine, work out in the gym or relax in the YHI Spa. This is the place for the most unique and immersive vacations in Cancun.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
