Nine flights diverted to the Mérida International Airport

A thunderstorm registered at noon and in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, January 29, caused the diversion of at least nine commercial flights from different regions of Europe, the United States, as well as nationals that were destined for the city of Cancun Quintana Roo.
The planes could not land in the neighboring state due to “bad weather, and had to land in Mérida where they .”
The social communication unit of the government of Quintana Roo informed that some routes needed to be diverted due to the electric storm.
And that is why, the pilots had to land in Merida to refuel, and wait to complete their journey in Cancun.
At 4:40 p.m., the first of the diverted flights arrived at the airport of the Yucatecan capital, an Internet flight that covered the Havana-Cancun route. This was followed by an Avianca from Bogota; an American Airlines from Chicago; an Interjet from Monterrey; an Air France from Paris; British Airline of London; Aeromexico and two Volarís, these three from Mexico City.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche community stops Maya Train on its tracks
The First District Court of Campeche.
-
Britain makes an exit, what does that mean exactly?
Britain will officially depart from the.
-
650 tabs of LSD confiscated in Baja California
Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office.
-
New possible species of lizard found, in Yucatan Peninsula
Divers encountered a species of ‘aquatic.
-
First Canopy by Hilton in Caribbean and Latin America Opens in Cancun
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) debuts its new.
-
Over 6,000 tourists in quarantine inside a cruise ship off the coast of Italy
Thousands of tourists confined to cruise.
-
Airbus to open helicopter pilot school in Mérida, Yucatan
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal signed a.
-
Construction of major gas pipeline will begin in a matter of days
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico).- President.
-
Mérida Expat accused of femicide
After the murder of his wife,.
-
Progreso wind farm will start operations in summer
Progreso wind farm will start operating.
Leave a Comment