Nine flights diverted to the Mérida International Airport

A thunderstorm registered at noon and in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, January 29, caused the diversion of at least nine commercial flights from different regions of Europe, the United States, as well as nationals that were destined for the city of Cancun Quintana Roo.

The planes could not land in the neighboring state due to “bad weather, and had to land in Mérida where they .”

The social communication unit of the government of Quintana Roo informed that some routes needed to be diverted due to the electric storm.

And that is why, the pilots had to land in Merida to refuel, and wait to complete their journey in Cancun.

At 4:40 p.m., the first of the diverted flights arrived at the airport of the Yucatecan capital, an Internet flight that covered the Havana-Cancun route. This was followed by an Avianca from Bogota; an American Airlines from Chicago; an Interjet from Monterrey; an Air France from Paris; British Airline of London; Aeromexico and two Volarís, these three from Mexico City.

