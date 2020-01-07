New United States Consulate to be built inside Vía Montejo residential and commercial complex

More and more Americans are interested in coming to Yucatan on vacation or to reside.
Courtney Beale, consul general of the United States in the Yucatan Peninsula, predicts that her countrymen’s preference for the Yucatecan region will continue this year, due to the beautiful tourist attractions, but mostly to the security that prevails statewide.
In an interview, she explained that precisely this predictable population growth, has made the US government decide to build its own building for the consulate in Mérida.
The consul said that the new property will have a modern design, with bigger and more comfortable spaces , in order to provide a better service to her fellow countrymen and Mexican nationals under consular procedures.
The new headquarters of the United States Consulate will be built inside the residential and commercial complex known as Vía Montejo, she said.
The US government has already tendered the work and in 2023 it will be fully operational, featuring state-of-the-art technological equipment.
“The construction of the consulate building will begin next May, the contract has already been signed,” she said. “The consular building in Mérida is part of a modernization project undertaken by the United States government in Mexico and has so far built brand new and owned headquarters in Hermosillo, Guadalajara, Nogales, Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros.”
“It is a very large investment carried out due to the good relationship with Mexico,” she said. “The new consulate of Mérida will be a symbol of how important my country’s relationship with the states of the Peninsula is.”
Courtney Beale added that the flow of visitors and Americans who come to live in the Peninsula increases every year.—
The latest figures show that nine million Americans arrive for tourist purposes and a big percentage ends up temporarily or permanently living in this region.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
