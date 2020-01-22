New school for helicopter pilots will be installed in Merida’s airport.

It will welcome students from all over Latin America.

MERIDA(Times Media Mexico)-. The company specialized in the aerospace industry, Airbus, will install a school for helicopter pilots for all of Latin America in Yucatan.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced today that the French firm has decided to make Yucatan the site of its new pilot school, which, according to plans, will be located in Merida’s International Airport and will receive students not only from the state, but from all over the country and other parts of Latin America.

In this regard, Vila Dosal said that it will be next week that an agreement would be signed with the firm to undertake this project, which, he added, is good news for Yucatan, as it is the first step that Airbus takes in the southeast of the Republic, in addition, he added, that the company is the type to notice a positive presence and settle down as well as expand.

On the other hand, the interest of Airbus to take a first step and make its mark in aerospace in southeastern Mexico is born from the growing demand for helicopter pilots in Latin America, and particularly in southeastern Mexico, which requires training centers with the latest technological advances and the most demanding standards in safety matters.

For this reason, the French company determined that Yucatan has all the advantages and conditions necessary for the installation of the first Helicopter School dedicated the training of rotary wing pilots in southeast Mexico.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments