Monarch buterfly in danger, less than 1% remain

The monarch butterfly population is critically low and endangered by habitat destruction.
A study by the environmental organization Xerces Society revealed that the monarch butterfly population is at critically low levels off the coast of California, in the United States, due to habitat destruction along its migration route.
Scientists indicated that the presence of this species was reduced by 97 percent in 2010 and from 2018 onwards there were harsher seasons in its breeding grounds in west of the United States.
According to the study, an average of 4.5 million monarch butterflies as each year migrated to this area during the winter in 1980, but the situation changed between 2018 and 2019 when the record fell to less than 30,000 monarchs, or less than one percent of the historic population size.
Experts suggest that one of the factors that have influenced the population decline is the destruction of their habitat, which has led to new housing expansions, increased use of pesticides and herbicides.
The study also suggests that the effect of climate change, along with agriculture, is one of the main reasons for the possible extinction of the species, by interrupting an annual migration of 4,828 kilometers (3,000 miles) synchronized with spring and the flowering of wild flowers.
To reverse this problem, researchers say the insect’s wintering sites in California and outside the United States must be protected, their reproductive and migratory habitat restored, and they must be protected from pesticides.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Renovated Merida English Library Reopens
The Merida English Library is eager.
-
Quintana Roo airplane seizure of over 600 kilos of cocaine
QUINTANA ROO México – The Secretary.
-
Mexico deports 2,300 Hondurans from ‘2020 Caravan’
Mexico City (AFP) – Jan. 28.-.
-
Cartel violence could escalate to insurgency in Mexico, experts say
Brussels.— The Armed Conflict Location &.
-
First Atari Hotel to Begin Construction in Phoenix in Mid-2020
PHEONIX, AZ-. Atari Interactive, the company.
-
Coronavirus arrival into Mexico is imminent – Sub-secretary of Health
CDMX – “The coronavirus will arrival.
-
Presidential plane to be raffled – AMLO
Remember AMLO’s favorite saying about the.
-
The Yucatan Peninsula could be in trouble due to energy crisis
The energy issue will be addressed.
-
Group of specialists from Yucatán and the U.S. give eyesight to the blind
MÉRIDA, January 27, 2020.- Although diabetes.
-
Burglar who robbed pharmacy in Merida is apprehended
The guy posed as a customer.
Leave a Comment