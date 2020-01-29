Millions of people think Coronavirus Is related to Corona Beer

Google search trends illustrate that we’re surrounded by very, very confused people when it comes to the rapidly spreading illness.

Since Tuesday January 21 2020, the GoogleTrends Twitter account noted that worldwide search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” had increased by 1,050% compared to the week before. It also listed the top five related searches during the previous 24 hours, which included things like “how to prevent coronavirus” and “how does coronavirus spread.”

Global search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” has spiked +1,050% this week. 😷 Here are the top searched questions in the past 24 hours.#coronavirus #GoogleTrends pic.twitter.com/bPVsL3hCYW — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 21, 2020

But despite a seemingly global attempt to get Dr. Google’s opinion on what we should and should not be doing in order to avoid the virus, another popular Google search illustrates that we’re also surrounded by very, very confused people.

BoingBoing discovered that in the past few days, there has also been a major spike in searches for “corona beer virus”. Apparently people are under the impression that coronavirus, has something to do with our Mexican beer brand Corona. The searches have been prevalent in northamerica, specifically the United States and Canada. Numbers show that not in Mexico, where the beer is produced, also, western Europe as well as in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and New Zealand.

It is actually quite disappointing that this needs to be explained, but the ONLY thing that Corona beer and Coronavirus have in common is the origin of their names.

In Latin, corōna means ‘crown,’ the same as in Catalan, Spanish, and Italian, among others.

Coronaviruses were named because of the crown-like spikes on its surface, and anyone who has ever read the label of a bottle of Corona beer has noticed the crown that sits on top of its “La Cerveza Mas Fina” (the finest beer) slogan. Cerveza Corona was first brewed in 1925, the human coronaviruses were not identified until 1965.

It is not a surprise to anyone, that a respiratory virus with a brand of beer isn’t the dumbest piece of misinformation that has appeared on the internet. The Daily Beast reports that the conspiracy theory believers at QAnon are suggesting that the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus is by drinking bleach. Yes… you read correctly.

In tweets and videos, QAnon associates have suggested that their followers should purchase and consume a very toxic product called Miracle Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, or simply MMS.

Levels of ignorance around the world have reached such heighs that last summer, the FDA issued a warning against drinking bleach and explaining that its ingestion WILL NOT CURE autism, cancer, or HIV.

“Miracle” sodium chlorite and other products that contain sodium chlorite and chlorine dioxide can kill people. The FDA has received reports of consumers who have suffered from severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure after drinking these products.

One thing is for sure… As a society, we really need to educate ourselves a little more.

