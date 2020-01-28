  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Mexico’s top diplomat Marcelo Ebrard, to travel to U.S. to sign USMCA trade pact

    By on January 28, 2020
    Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard December 18, 2018. REUTERS

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will travel on Tuesday to Washington to attend the Wednesday signing ceremony for the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the ministry said on Tuesday.

    Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by David Alire Garcia for REUTERS

    Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment