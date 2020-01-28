Mexico’s top diplomat Marcelo Ebrard, to travel to U.S. to sign USMCA trade pact

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will travel on Tuesday to Washington to attend the Wednesday signing ceremony for the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the ministry said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by David Alire Garcia for REUTERS
