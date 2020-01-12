Mexico’s senate has until April 30th to make a decision on the regulation of the use of recreational Cannabis

Week two of 2020 was an exciting one for the world Cannabis industry, with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledging to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state this year, news about a medical marijuana legalization measure making it to the November ballot in Mississippi, and South Dakota announcing its Secretary of State Steve Barnett has approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize adult-use cannabis and make the state legislature enact a hemp cultivation law.
Commenting on the latter, Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project told Benzinga, “The majority of South Dakota voters support legalizing, regulating, and taxing marijuana for adults. Elected officials in the state have not taken action to effectuate the will of the people, so the only recourse for advocates is to bring this issue to the ballot for voters to decide.”
In Illinois, the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation disclosed sales of recreational marijuana had almost hit $11 million in their first week, while Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport installed boxes for passengers to dispose of any cannabis they might have before boarding an airplane in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois on Jan. 1.
In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly revealed two of the most important goals for the year, one being the expansion of Medicaid, and the other, medical marijuana legalization.
Meanwhile, the Argentine province of Chubut announced a government sponsored cannabis event, at the same time as Mexico prepares for its final debate around the regulation of legal cannabis. The Senate now has till April 30 to make a decision on the regulation of the use of recreational weed in the country.
