Mexico’s environmental protection agency PROFEPA to monitor whale watching tours

Environmental authorities in Mexico, such as the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), in coordination with the Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP), are carrying out different inspection and surveillance operations of whale watching tours in various states of Mexico.

With the main objective of conserving and safeguarding wildlife, the authorities verify that the service providers comply with the provisions of the authorizations for non-extractive use issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and authorizations for Recreational tourism activities in Protected Natural Areas issued by CONANP.

What do they verify?

Verify that all vessels, service providers and tourists comply with the guidelines and specifications of NOM-131-SEMARNAT-2010.

That have authorization

Vessel registration

Number of authorized passengers

On September 27, 2019, the dates and places where non-extractive exploitation can be carried out through observation were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Baja California

a) Bahía de Todos Santos, Municipality of Ensenada from December 15, 2019 to April 15, 2020.

Baja California Sur

a) Puerto Adolfo López Mateos and Puerto San Carlos, Magdalena Bay, Santa María Bay and Magdalena Island, Puerto Cancún, Municipality of Comondú, from January 1 to April 30, 2020.

b) Puerto Chale, Magdalena Bay in the Municipality of La Paz from January 1 to April 30, 2020.

c) Bahía de Loreto National Park, Municipality of Loreto, from January 1 to May 30, 2020.

d) El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve, Laguna Ojo de Liebre and Laguna de San Ignacio, Municipality of Mulegé from December 15, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Nayarit

a) Bahía de Banderas, Municipality of Bahía de Banderas (With two restricted areas where whale watching activities cannot be carried out due to the concentration of whales with young: 1. Area covered by a radius of 1.5 km away around the Marietas Islands Archipelago 2. 2 km wide coastal strip from Punta Mita to the mouth of the Ameca River) from December 1, 2019 to March 23, 2020.

Jalisco

a) Banderas Bay, Municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes (With two restricted areas where whale watching activities cannot be carried out due to the concentration of whales with young: 1. Area covered by a radius of 1.5 km away around the Marietas Islands Archipelago 2. 2 km wide coastal strip from Punta Mita to the mouth of the Ameca River) from December 8, 2019 to March 23, 2020.

