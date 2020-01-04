Mexico says digital platforms have til July 1st to start paying taxes

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) – A spokesperson of Mexico’s finance ministry (Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público: SHCP ), said on Friday Jan. 3rd, that digital platforms have until July 1 to start complying with new tax obligations, part of the government’s strategy to increase the overall tax take.
The measures will “facilitate compliance with existing taxes, through a mechanism in which the platforms contribute to the tax authority by withholding taxes, and do not contemplate new taxes or an increase in current tax rates,” the ministry said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)
Source: https://www.reuters.com/
