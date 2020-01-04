  • Business,
    • Mexico says digital platforms have til July 1st to start paying taxes

    January 3, 2020

    MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) – A spokesperson of Mexico’s finance ministry (Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público: SHCP ), said on Friday Jan. 3rd, that digital platforms have until July 1 to start complying with new tax obligations, part of the government’s strategy to increase the overall tax take.

    The measures will “facilitate compliance with existing taxes, through a mechanism in which the platforms contribute to the tax authority by withholding taxes, and do not contemplate new taxes or an increase in current tax rates,” the ministry said.

