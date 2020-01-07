Mexico rejects U.S. proposal to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Migrants from Central America that were sent back to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), even took part in the traditional Mexican “posadas”, Christmas and New Year’s at places such as the Casa del Migrante shelter in Ciudad Juarez.

Mexico rejected on Monday a U.S. proposal by which Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with authorities to offer “better options”.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez for Reuters)

