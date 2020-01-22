Mexico drowns in its violence

35,588 people were killed In Mexico, in Lopez Obrador’s first year of government.

MEXICO CITY (APPRO) – In 2019, authorities reported 35,588 people murdered – including approximately 1,162 minors and 3,825 women – which represents the most serious figure of violence in Mexico’s recent history, with 933 additional intentional homicides as of 2018 and almost double the data reported in 2015.

In the first year of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government, an average of 97.5 murders per day – 4 per hour – were recorded throughout the country. In three cases the victims were infants, while 21 women were executed every two days, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

With 3,558 reported deaths, Guanajuato remained the most violent state in the country, followed by the State of Mexico, with 2,981 victims; Baja California, 2,883; Jalisco, 2,728; Chihuahua, 2,585; Michoacán, 2,62, and Guerrero, with 1,891 people killed.

According to official data, crime figures shot up in Sonora, Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, Morelos and Tlaxcala – with increases of between 29% and 57% compared to 2018 – and in general the situation worsened in 18 states from one year to the next.

The State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Chihuahua, Baja California and Veracruz were the most deadly entities for women, with more than half of the murders last year; at the same time, 37,488 crimes perpetrated with firearms were reported -122% more than in 2015-, 24,709 of which took the lives of their victims.

Local prosecutors reported 1,614 kidnappings and 8,165 victims of extortion last year, figures higher by 3.52% and 29%, respectively, than those reported in 2018; Veracruz ended as the worst entity in terms of kidnappings, with 329 crimes recorded, followed by the State of Mexico (233) and Mexico City (192).

At the municipal level, Tijuana remained the most dangerous city in the country, with 2,211 open murder investigations. It was followed by Ciudad Juárez, Acapulco and Culiacán, with 1,293, 600 and 472 files open, respectively. And along with León, Guadalajara and Cancún, they are among the municipalities with more than one murder a day last year.

Violence increased in 32 of the 50 most violent municipalities in the country, which concentrated 14,318 investigation files, and the figures doubled in at least 57 municipalities between 2018 and 2019. For example, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, it went from 31 murders to 102.

