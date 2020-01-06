Merida 2020 Marathon: Africans dominate the competition

The Yucatecan capital felt the dominance of the African runners, during the Merida 2020 Marathon that took place on Sunday January 5th.
Although far from record time, Ethiopian Hunde Gesahgen Abera won first place in the main category of the Marathon, escorted by Kenyans Rodgers Ondati and Julius Kiber.
On the women’s branch, the US flag appeared high, carried by a Kenyan-born broker, Mary Adah Akor Beasley, who was escorted by… two other Kenyans, Hellen Wanjiku Mugo and Jeminah Wayua Musau.
More than 4 thousand people took the exit in four modalities: Marathon (42 kilometers), Half Marathon (21km), 10km race, and a family walk of 3km.
In fact, the Marathon was such a success, that it hit a new record number in registrations.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
New United States Consulate to be built inside Vía Montejo residential and commercial complex
More and more Americans are interested.
-
Jaguars and ocelots are found north of Cancun, both species are endangered
“Five jaguars and five ocelots (both.
-
The “Sargasso Monitoring Network Cancun” identified three points along the coast of Quintana Roo with a large amount of algae
Petempich Bay, in Puerto Morelos, Recodo.
-
Olympic year kicks off in Tokyo…
The Olympic year of 2020 got.
-
Veracruz woman attacked by jaguar inside a zoo
CORDOBA, VERACRUZ.- “A woman ended up.
-
The Chichén Itzá series (3) – The Ball Game
The Yucatan Times presents part III.
-
Happy birthday Merida!!!
Mérida is the capital city of.
-
2020 to bring 13 full moons, including 2 supermoons and a blue moon
Skywatchers may have gotten a little.
-
These are Mexico’s New Official Immigration Fees for 2020
Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior (Secretaria.
-
He went to Canada to escape violence in Mexico but found death instead
The vicitm’s family seeks to repatriate.
Leave a Comment