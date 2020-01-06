Merida 2020 Marathon: Africans dominate the competition

The Yucatecan capital felt the dominance of the African runners, during the Merida 2020 Marathon that took place on Sunday January 5th.

Although far from record time, Ethiopian Hunde Gesahgen Abera won first place in the main category of the Marathon, escorted by Kenyans Rodgers Ondati and Julius Kiber.

On the women’s branch, the US flag appeared high, carried by a Kenyan-born broker, Mary Adah Akor Beasley, who was escorted by… two other Kenyans, Hellen Wanjiku Mugo and Jeminah Wayua Musau.

More than 4 thousand people took the exit in four modalities: Marathon (42 kilometers), Half Marathon (21km), 10km race, and a family walk of 3km.

In fact, the Marathon was such a success, that it hit a new record number in registrations.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







