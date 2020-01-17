“Médico 24/7” project to provide complementary medical care in 105 municipalities

The “Médico 24/7” project will provide complementary medical care during the hours in which the communities medical centers are not operating.

The objective is to achieve coverage of the 105 municipalities in the state in 2020.

In compliance with a promise made to the Yucatecans, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal launched the “24/7” Medical Program, which will provide complementary medical care to all the 105 municipalities of the state, through modules that offer health services during the time that the Health Centers are closed.

In its first stage, the program began operating in 25 municipalities of the state, benefiting 112,208 inhabitants.

In order to fulfill the mission of the “24/7 Medical” program in its first phase, 110 doctors were hired to cover night shifts as well as Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, days during which the Community Health Centers are closed.

The municipalities benefited from the first stage of this program are Bokobá, Dzoncauich, Kantunil, Mocochá, Samahil, Sanahcat, Sotuta, Sudzal, Buctzotz, Cenotillo, Cuncunul, Chankom, Chichimilá, Chikindzonot, Dzitás, Panabá, Río Lagartos, San Felipe Chagainkin , Chapab, Chumayel, Dzan, Peanut, Santa Elena and Tahdziú.

The “Medical 24/7” program, provides the Yucatecans with complementary medical care, off working hours, in Health Centers or public clinics within the state.

This project seeks to resolve the situation that prevails in many municipalities of the state where there are no 24-hour medical services, much less on weekends. And now with this scheme, the Yucatecan citizens will be able to access health services when the Community Health Centers are closed.

The care modules will be enabled with medications, healing material, medical and computer equipment, to provide timely and quality service.

