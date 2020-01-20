Mayor Renán Barrera highlights importance of the role that women play in Merida society

In the framework of the celebrations for the 478 anniversary of the city, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, the 104th anniversary of the First Feminist Congress in Yucatan was remembered.

The mayor highlighted the importance of the role that women play in Merida society, its political contribution to the development of the city.

During his message at the session, which took place in the Hall of the City Hall, the Councilor said that the scope of women’s participation, inclusion and development in all areas of the municipality are also a reference of the degree of social cohesion that society have enjoyed in Mérida.

“It’s been more than a century, and the country’s First Feminist Congress has allowed us to celebrate the people of Merida and their cultural rights with a criterion of freedom, equity and respect,” he said.

In her speech, guest speaker Leticia Murúa Beltrán Aragón, founder of Popular Action for Social Integration (APIS), recounted the struggles and enemies women have faced for a century to enforce their rights.

“Today, feminists continue to fight for equal rights and opportunities between women and men, because we are a leading part in building our future,” he said.

Barrera Concha said that the City Council promotes a culture of inclusion for the care, prevention, punishment and eradication of violence against women.

—This act that summons us today invites us to give ourselves the opportunity to get to know each other better, to travel along the path of inclusion and mutual respect, with the firm desire that our families live together in a land of effort and hope, ” the mayor said.

Mérida has women whose relevance transcends home, school, office, public office, the daily struggle of thousands of Meridans and the country that, with their effort, manage to move their families forward, he said.

The mayor remarked that Mérida has also been distinguished because it was the first Mexican city to choose a woman for a public position (Rosa Torre González, was elected governor back in 1922).

Barrera Concha recognized municipal officials and their genuine interest in promoting spaces for participation and inclusion of women in the municipality, with opportunities for gender equality, thus consolidating a more just and equitable society.

Guest speaker Leticia Murúa mentioned that good results depend largely on a social change that incorporates equality between women and men as an element of social and democratic value.

During the event, the mayor gave an acknowledgment to the guest speaker for her participation in the session. The councilor Nora Pérez Pech made a brief account of the first Feminist Congress of Yucatan and the councilor Brenda Ruz Durán, read a semblance of the guest speaker.

This solemn session was also attended by Yahaira Centeno Ceballos, Undersecretary for Access to Women’s Rights on behalf of the Women’s Secretariat of the State Government; Gustavo Arjona Canto, representative of the Human Rights Commission of the State of Yucatán (Codhey); Fabiola García Magaña, director of the Women’s Institute, as well as directors of the City Council and relatives of the guest speaker, among others.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments