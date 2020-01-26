Maya Train construction to start on April 30th (Rogelio Jiménez Pons)

The Federal Government presented the schedule of tenders for the Maya Train project, where it is expected that in mid-April the companies that will begin the construction of sections one and two will be defined, tentatively on the 30th of that month.

In a press conference, the president of FONATUR Rogelio Jiménez Pons, indicated that Section 1 of the project, which covers Palenque to Escárcega, and Section 2 that will go from Escárcega to Calkiní, will be tendered on Feb. 7, and on April 17, the decision will be announced, and the construction for both sections will start on April 30.

For Section 3 that will run from Calkini to Izamal, the tender will be on February 21, and construction will begin on May 18; while for Section 4, which will be from Izamal to Tulum, the tender will be launched on February 28, and on May 25 the works will be scheduled.

While for Section 5, that go from Tulum to Cancun, the tender will be on March 6, and its construction is scheduled to start on May 25.

He pointed out that the length of these sections amounts to 951 kilometers.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that what the law establishes was fulfilled when consulting the communities that are around the Maya Train, and he said that “most people voted for the construction of the Maya Train. ”

