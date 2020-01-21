Man seriously injured during the “Temaxeada”

The man who is nicknamed “Toro Bermejo” was severely injured and with possible head trauma after being practically run over by a bull during a bullfighting event in Temax, Yucatan.

The events occurred in the so-called “Temaxeada“, where one of the bulls that were released on the streets of this town, hit “Bermejo”, who was under the influence of alcohol.

After being rammed by the animal, the man fell to the ground unconscious.

Temax, Yucatán, during the “Temaxeada” (Photo: Facebook).

As he took the fall, the man hit his head hard on the pavement and was unconscious for several minutes, so an ambulance from the municipality was requested, but there was none available.

Due to this situation, the organizers of the event had to call the emergency numbers and paramedics of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), who arrived one hour later, according to witnesses.

“El Toro Bermejo”, as the man is wiely known in Temax, was admitted to a hospital in Mérida hours later.

Since the injured had blood clots, paramedics transferred him immediately to a hospital in the state capital, where he was reported in serious condition.

La Temaxeada pretends to be an event similar to the one that takes place every year in Pamplona, Spain.

The “Temaxeada” is a bullfighting event that consists on releasing small bull calves, which run up and down the streets of town, while civilians try to fight the bulls, or just run along with them.

This type of events are evidently considered as animal cruelty, for the great level of stress that these poor bulls have to go through as people yell and throw objects at them, tease them, pull their tail and chase them all over town.

It is obviously dangerous for spectators too, as these animals just try to defend themselves, and oftenly end up injuring people.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom