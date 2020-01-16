Little girl from Mérida goes viral on social networks

In social networks, the video of a small Yucatecan girl has gone viral big scale.

Thousands of users have been amused by this funny little girl, as it is impossible not to laugh of the way she expresses herself of another person, while telling her mom about her day at school .

The girl who is originally from Mérida Yucatán, has become a big sensation, and now she is all over the networks.

She even has her own sticker, which is used with WhatsApp instant messaging service.

The little one has become an online trend.

