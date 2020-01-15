LGBTQ Community’s Impact on Puerto Vallarta’s Real Estate Market

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Named the “gay beach capital of Mexico” and the first city in Mexico to earn the “Gay Travel Approved” distinction from the major travel website, GayTravel.com, Puerto Vallarta has a lot to offer the LGBTQ community.
Proof of this is the variety of events and activities aimed to attract the LGBTQ community, which has placed our destination as one of the top favorites to vacation around the world for this segment.
Traditionally, the city’s Romantic Zone is the major hub for gay tourism and businesses, but throughout the city, local “Vallartense” welcome LGBTQ visitors as they do all visitors to our destination – with a warm, friendly smile and a helpful approach.
So, it is certainly no surprise that this segment of the tourism sector has made a major impact on the local real estate market. LGBTQ buyers are one of the largest demographics for buying a condo or home in Puerto Vallarta.
With a savvy eye on return on investment, LGBTQ buyers were early to recognize the ease of maximizing the income potential of owning a second home in Puerto Vallarta by listing it as a vacation rental when not in personal use.
And buying a retirement home here is a top lifestyle goal for many in the community, particularly in the Romantic Zone, Colonias Conchas Chinas and Amapas, and Gaviotas, where LGBTQ homeowners have played a large part in reviving this beautiful neighborhood to its former prestige.
If you are ready to turn your vacation into your real life, contact one of our professional real estate agents to find the perfect property to suit your needs today and goals for tomorrow.
Click HERE for more Puerto Vallarta real estate and lifestyle tips from Tropicasa Realty.
Source Banderas News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
China to invest $600 million USD into Mexico’s Dos Bocas refinery
According to the Houston Chronicle, plans.
-
US Judge rules in favor of separating families at U.S.-Mexico border
A United States Judge rules Trump.
-
Mexico added the fewest formal jobs in the last ten years
According to Bloomberg Mexico created the.
-
Price of gasoline in Mexico without increase during first two weeks of 2020
On Monday, January 13, the average.
-
Maya “Medicine Man” murdered in rural community of Quintana Roo
An unidentified suspect, who managed to.
-
95% of Quintana Roo’s beaches are completely sargazo-free
Even though the contingency for the.
-
“Undocumented immigrants are living in constant terror”: HUFFPOST
“I’m In Love With An Undocumented.
-
Merida with the highest inflation in products in the whole country
The most impacted products on the.
-
Red tide is devastating sea turtle population in Oaxaca, Mexico (VIDEO)
Oaxaca, Mexico.- Sick turtles are being.
-
Train crashes with a tourist bus in Uman, Yucatán
At least five people injured, including.
Leave a Comment