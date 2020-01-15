LGBTQ Community’s Impact on Puerto Vallarta’s Real Estate Market

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Named the “gay beach capital of Mexico” and the first city in Mexico to earn the “Gay Travel Approved” distinction from the major travel website, GayTravel.com, Puerto Vallarta has a lot to offer the LGBTQ community.

Proof of this is the variety of events and activities aimed to attract the LGBTQ community, which has placed our destination as one of the top favorites to vacation around the world for this segment.

Traditionally, the city’s Romantic Zone is the major hub for gay tourism and businesses, but throughout the city, local “Vallartense” welcome LGBTQ visitors as they do all visitors to our destination – with a warm, friendly smile and a helpful approach.

So, it is certainly no surprise that this segment of the tourism sector has made a major impact on the local real estate market. LGBTQ buyers are one of the largest demographics for buying a condo or home in Puerto Vallarta.

With a savvy eye on return on investment, LGBTQ buyers were early to recognize the ease of maximizing the income potential of owning a second home in Puerto Vallarta by listing it as a vacation rental when not in personal use.

And buying a retirement home here is a top lifestyle goal for many in the community, particularly in the Romantic Zone, Colonias Conchas Chinas and Amapas, and Gaviotas, where LGBTQ homeowners have played a large part in reviving this beautiful neighborhood to its former prestige.

If you are ready to turn your vacation into your real life, contact one of our professional real estate agents to find the perfect property to suit your needs today and goals for tomorrow.

Source Banderas News







