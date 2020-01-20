Legal certainty for new pipeline projects, a necessity in Yucatán

MERIDA Yucatan (El Economista) – Natural gas is lacking in the Yucatán Peninsula, because there is not enough supply or infrastructure, and for new gas pipeline projects legal certainty is lacking, experts said at the Mexico Infrastructure Projects Forum, which took place in Monterrey.
Eva Ribera, director of Natural Gas Transportation at Engie, explained that the company has been present on the peninsula since 1999 through the 780km Mayakan Energy pipeline.
“Mayakan is an energy island, sadly national production has dropped, the Mayakan pipeline has been Engie’s for 18 years, it has almost never operated at full capacity. Today it operates at 30%, not because the pipeline has a problem, there is simply no gas, production is not enough,” lamented the executive.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
