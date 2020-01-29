It´s official: President Trump signs the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (VIDEO)

President Trump participated in a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signing ceremony that took place on the South Lawn of the White House, in Wahington DC, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2019. Watch his remarks.
Source: YouTube
