    • It´s official: President Trump signs the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (VIDEO)

    By on January 29, 2020

    President Trump participated in a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signing ceremony that took place on the South Lawn of the White House, in Wahington DC, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2019. Watch his remarks.

    Source: YouTube



