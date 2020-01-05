International Living World’s Best Places to Retire in 2020

Original Article

International Living released their picks for the Best Places in the World to Retire in 2020. Out of the 24 countries listed on this year’s Global Retirement Index, Latin American destinations took 5 of the Top 10 spots – and Mexico came in at #4!

IL’s Annual Global Retirement Index is not a survey of all the countries in the world – it focuses on those International Living determines to have earned a place on the short list of the best nations for an affordable, high-quality retirement.

According to International Living’s 2020 Global Retirement Index, the world’s top 10 retirement destinations are:

#1 Portugal • #2 Panama • #3 Costa Rica • #4 Mexico • #5 Colombia • #6 Ecuador • #7 Malaysia • #8 Spain • #9 France • #10 Vietnam

The Index is constructed of not just statistics, but also of real-world, practical, on-the-ground intelligence, experience and opinion provided by International Living’s editors and correspondents based around the world – but, for me, Mexico takes the cake.

Mexico could also be the retirement spot for you if you seek an adventure overseas, but don’t want to give up all the comforts of home. Almost anything you use or consume in the U.S. is also available in Mexico, though how easily available depends on where you base yourself in the country.

With two long coasts, mountains and colonial cities, the challenge is that Mexico offers many appealing lifestyle and climate alternatives, and you’ll need to decide where you might be happiest.

Here’s International Living’s take on retirement living in Mexico:

As many as 1 million U.S. and Canadian citizens already call Mexico their home, with more joining them all the time. In terms of numbers, Mexico is the most popular expat destination for North Americans in the world. This should come as no surprise, actually. Mexico has a lot to recommend it.

Convenience, for one thing: From the U.S. and Canada, you can drive to Mexico, or fly there in a few hours, in most cases. Mexico offers many of the First-World conveniences we’re used to, including good highways, plenty of airports, reliable telephone service, and fast internet connections.

Mexico’s lower cost of living means a comfortable, fulfilling, life will likely cost you a fraction of what you pay “back home.” As much as 50 percent below what you’d pay in the rest of North America.

And then there are all those enticing differences that make Mexico so special: the vibrant local culture and rich history; the friendly people and their relaxed lifestyle; the sunny climate; the delicious food and drink; the miles (nearly 6,000) of coastline, much of it warm, sandy beach. You’ll also enjoy a slower, more relaxed pace of life here, where children still play in the streets and neighbors really know each other.

And thanks to Mexico’s large size and varied geography, those moving here have so many choices… little silver-mining towns where the winding streets seem to head up to the clouds… fishing villages where you can rise at dawn to buy the day’s catch fresh from returning fishermen… beach towns where the sound of surf and the tang of salt water linger in the air… and cosmopolitan cities.

These are just some of the things that have drawn an increasing number of adventurous expats to call Mexico home, even those still working, including me. When you decide to make the move, take into account your personal preferences, needs, budget, and desires, and look at the options available to see which destination best suits your needs.

