In addition to the coronavirus, Brazil reports another deadly threat: the arenavirus

Authorities admit one death from hemorrhagic fever caused by the new virus.
BRASILIA, Brazil – While the first case of coronavirus was reported 24 hours ago in the United States from a citizen who came back from China, in Brazil it was revealed that a person died from a hemorrhagic fever caused by a new syndrome: the arenavirus.
According to Julio Croda, director of the Department of Communicable Disease Surveillance of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, a patient who had passed through three hospitals on January 11 was treated because his condition could not be identified.
At a press conference, Croda indicated that the patient was tested at the hospitals, ruling out the possibility of suffering from hepatitis, dengue or zika.
However, complementary tests detected the arenavirus, a group of viruses associated with diseases transmitted by rodents to humans.
Symptoms
Arenavirus or Hantavirus transmission between people can occur when there is very close and prolonged contact or in poor hospital environments.
In view of these facts, the Brazilian Ministry of Health informed that all people who have had contact with the patient should be monitored to rule out contagion.
Also through urine, feces, saliva, vomit and semen.
What are the symptoms of the Arena virus?
- Fever
- Muscle aches and pains
- Red rashes on the body
- Stomach pain
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Sore throat
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
