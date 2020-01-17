In 2020, Mérida remains the safest city in México: INEGI

January 16, 2020.- The Yucatan state capital remains the city with the highest citizen perception of security, according to the first National Urban Public Security Survey of 2020 issued by Inegi.
The top five cities with the highest security perception in Mexico are:
- Mérida, Yucatán
- San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León (Uptown Monterrey)
- San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León (Uptown Monterrey)
- Saltillo, Coahuila
- Los Cabos, Baja California Sur
At the other end, the cities with lowest security perception are:
- Puebla, Pue.
- Tapachula, Chiapas
- Ecatepec, State of Mexico
- Uruapan, Michoacán
- Fresnillo, Zacatecas
- Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico
INEGI’s National Urban Public Security Survey was established as of June 2018, with the objective of providing timely data on victimization.
INEGI is looking to collect information on the number of households in urban areas with members over 18 years who are victims of crimes such as robbery or extortion.
The survey covers 103 largely populated regions across the country.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila to deliver first annual Government Results Report
On January 19, Governor Mauricio Vila.
-
Christopher Tolkien, son of the Lord of The Rings author JRR Tolkien died aged 95
An award-winning author in his own.
-
Expert says Mexico’s human rights situation is a ‘catastrophe’
Mexico City (AFP) – Mexico’s government.
-
Over 1,000 migrants enter Guatemala, caravan heads toward Mexico
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – At least.
-
US Senate approves the USMCA
The deal awaits Trump’s signature —.
-
INSABI: Institute of Health for Welfare officially replaces “Seguro Popular”
The Institute of Health for Welfare.
-
The rise and fall of “MeToo Mérida”
YUCATÁN.— On Tuesday January 14th, the.
-
Merida Renán Barrera Concha attended the inauguration of Alejandro Giammattei as president of Guatemala
The mayor of Merida Renán Barrera.
-
Tekax General Hospital is already operating at 100%
Finally, after more than 10 years,.
-
“Mexico said latest migrant caravan won’t pass” – Guatemala president
(Reuters) – “Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo.
Leave a Comment