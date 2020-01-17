In 2020, Mérida remains the safest city in México: INEGI

January 16, 2020.- The Yucatan state capital remains the city with the highest citizen perception of security, according to the first National Urban Public Security Survey of 2020 issued by Inegi.

The top five cities with the highest security perception in Mexico are:

Mérida, Yucatán San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León (Uptown Monterrey) San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León (Uptown Monterrey) Saltillo, Coahuila Los Cabos, Baja California Sur

At the other end, the cities with lowest security perception are:

Puebla, Pue. Tapachula, Chiapas Ecatepec, State of Mexico Uruapan, Michoacán Fresnillo, Zacatecas Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico

INEGI’s National Urban Public Security Survey was established as of June 2018, with the objective of providing timely data on victimization.

INEGI is looking to collect information on the number of households in urban areas with members over 18 years who are victims of crimes such as robbery or extortion.

The survey covers 103 largely populated regions across the country.

