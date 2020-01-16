High End LGBTQ in CDMX

MAGNIFICENT LGBTQ MEXICO CITY / PASSPORT MAGAZINE
It’s Saturday night, and the music is so loud on Amberes Street that I can barely tell which bar is playing which tune. Smiling, laughing LGBTQ couples are wandering in and out of the various festively colored venues, which line the sidewalks like a queer Latin American version of Bourbon Street. My husband Angel and I duck into an aptly named locale called Boy Bar for some drinking and dancing, knowing that if we don’t like the scene, there are nearly a dozen other options within walking distance.
This lively street scene isn’t the only way to experience Mexico City as an LGBTQ traveler, but for those who crave after-dark excitement, it’s a pretty good way to start. Regardless of your personal travel style, however, this thriving metropolis is likely to have something to make you happy.
With a population larger than New York City, Mexico City is a world-class destination in many ways. Tourism officials claim that the Mexican capital has more museums than any other destination in the world except London, and they’re probably right. In addition, this was the first city in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage, way back in 2009 (Argentina was the first Latin American nation to do so, but that was after Mexico City had already done so).
