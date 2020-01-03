Gran Museo del Mundo Maya received 167,000 visitors in 2019

The Great Museum of the Mayan World (Gran Museo del Mundo Maya) received in 2019 more than 167 thousand visitors including local, national and foreign. Among the most visited places in the museum are, the Reading Room “Ts’íibil t’aan” (Written word in Maya) inaugurated last July; as well as the Mejen Paalal creative space, with its permanent and temporary exhibition rooms, where the “Tiempos de Milpa” (Times of Cornfield) exhibit was recently reopened to the public.

In 2019, this important cultural venue celebrated its seventh anniversary with a day of artistic activities at its facilities, where the first Mayan language workshop “Yucatecan Maya to survive” (“Maya yucateco para sobrevivir”) was also held last August.

On the other hand, the Museum of Popular Art of Yucatán (MAPY) received more than eight thousand visitors, who enjoyed the work of the great artisans of Mexico, and that during this year housed three temporary exhibitions: “A day at the Mayab” , “Pride of my country” and “Ibero-American Textiles”.

Also, the Yucatan Museum Network Program benefited more than 2,365 women and men from 10 different communities across the Yucatán, with the execution of academic and cultural events, seminars, conferences, workshops and diagnostic visits for the preparation of the Awareness Manual on preventive conservation and management of collections in community museums.

The strengthening and revaluation of cultural wealth and living heritage that give identity to the state of Yucatan are promoted through the Yucatan Museum Network Program, as well as other strategies coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Arts (Sedeculta).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments