French lady murdered inside her own house in downtown Mérida

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) work together to clarify the murder of a French woman, who was murdered on Saturday Jan. 25th, inside her own house in downtown Mérida.

It was reported that the woman died from multiple wounds she suffered with a knife.

Although it was initially said that it was the husband who killed her, there is another version that indicates that it was an assault.

One of the versions says that the husband, of Canadian origin, entered a nearby store and told the shopkeeper that the woman was dead. Since the Canadian was had stains of blood on his clothes, the employee called the police.

Police officers arrived at the house located on Calle 69th between 74 and 76, downtown Merida and found the woman’s body lying on a couch, full of blood. The husband never tried to run away, nor did he refuse to talk to the police.

The foreigner was detained by the agents and transferred to the SSP, where his alleged responsibility in the event would be determined.

The place was cordoned off by SSP agents. The Prosecutor’s Office was responsible for lifting the body. The name of the victim was not revealed by the local authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments