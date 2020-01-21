Free eco-bags will be provided at markets in Merida

The campaign to eliminate plastic bags will begin in February.

Mérida, Yucatán – Starting in February, a promotional campaign will be launched in the city’s markets, in which free cloth bags will be handed out, which can be reused, to avoid the use of plastic bags, which will be prohibited by law as of June 19 of this year.

Merida City Municipal Official Gabriel Alejandro Mena Guillermo explained that, starting on February 1st, places like the market in Chuburna will delivery ecological (reusuable) shopping bags to customers instead of plastic bags, for considering these harmful to the environment.

“Legally, as of June 19, the use of plastic bags must be stopped in Yucatan, that’s why the initiative to deliver free ecological bags, and put an end to the habit of using plastic bags among Yucatecan citizens,” he said.

It is important to remember that on June 18, 2019, the Official Journal of the State Government published the reform to the Law for Integral Waste Management of the State of Yucatan, approved by the local Congress, to eliminate the use of plastic straws, single-use carrier bags and styrofoam containers, in a gradual manner.

In an interview, the official explained that after Jun. 19 of this year, only products made from biodegradable materials and plastic carrying bags made from a minimum of 30 percent recycled material will be allowed.

He urged citizens to become part of the transition away from the general use of plastic materials, such as supermarket bags and the use of plastic containers made from styrofoam, mainly in restaurants.

