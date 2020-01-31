First Canopy by Hilton in Caribbean and Latin America Opens in Cancun

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) debuts its new lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton in the Caribbean and Latin America with Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla. The 174-room urban oasis is situated in Cancun’s lively ‘Hotel Zone’ overlooking the natural beauty of Nichupté Bay. Guests can discover the locale of Cancun woven within each element of the property through architecture, design, gastronomy and programming alongside the legendary comforts of Hilton.

Among Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla’s array of amenities is its rooftop sanctuary, featuring a pool, whirlpool, a bar with rotating local art exhibits and live music performances, rooftop fitness center, terrace for meetings and events, co-working spaces and more.

The property was developed by Parks Hospitality and is managed by Hilton. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla offers direct access to Cancun’s best-known shopping destination, La Isla Entertainment Village, with more than 430,000 square feet of outdoor dining, nightlife and chic retail. Guests can spend the day shopping at local markets, teeing off at prestigious golf courses, relaxing on white sand beaches or exploring nearby attractions such as the Mayan Ruins and Delfines Beach. The hotel also offers convenient access to Cancun International Airport, just 20 minutes away.

Culinary Experiences:

Wander Rooftop Bar: With panoramic views of Nichupté Bay and the Caribbean Sea, the rooftop sanctuary, Wander, features an outdoor pool, a shallow chaise lounge soaking pool, and a variety of activities including rotating art exhibits and live music performances. Guests can spend the day relaxing on hammock swings with a refreshing cocktail from the poolside bar or spend an intimate evening lounging by the firepits on the 9,500-square-foot rooftop.

Azulinda Café and Bar: As the hotel’s lively epicenter, offers a dynamic menu inspired by Mexican gastronomy and culture. Connected directly to La Isla shopping mall, the eatery is reminiscent of a local market with regional wines and beers as well as authentic dishes including chiltepin aguachile, made-to-order tacos and Mayan cuisine’s sikil pak bowl. Travelers can dine in the eatery’s eclectic indoor seating area or lounge on the outdoor terrace overlooking the canal.

Canopy Central: A vibrant gathering area for guests and locals, Canopy Central is centered around a granite bar and surrounded by communal dining tables, sofas and chairs. Guests can indulge in daily complimentary evening tastings of local beer, wine and much more.

Locally Inspired Design:

Inspired by the neighborhood’s vibrant spirit, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla’s just-right rooms are adorned with artwork curated by local muralists. Guests will notice a mural sits prominently above the Canopy Central bar, layering paint colors and line work over the angular concrete blocks. The piece reflects a common screening feature in Mexican architectural vernacular expressed with a modern edge. Themes of the mural relate to the nature of Quintana Roo.

Wellness:

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla also offers a complimentary 24-hour oceanfront fitness studio and Transfer Lounge, a comfortable space in which guests can store personal items and freshen up for business or adventure if they are arriving early or departing late.

Meetings and Events:

With more than 14,000 square feet of event space, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla boasts three meeting rooms ideal for intimate gatherings featuring residential-style furniture, an outdoor terrace situated on the Mezzanine level, and flexible space for cocktails and events at Wander Rooftop. Modern business travelers will also have access to a practical co-working space overlooking the Nichupté Bay.

Source: https://canopy3.hilton.com







Comments

comments