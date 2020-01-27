Endangered species Green Macaw seized at Mérida International Airport

Members of the National Guard secured a green macaw specimen that was illegally transported in a wooden box coming from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The incident was registered at the international airport Manuel Crescencio Rejón of this city, and the bird was sent using the services of a courier and parcel company with an office in that air terminal.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Safety and Protection reported that the events occurred in the area of ​​discharge; place where national guards agents heard noises coming from a wooden box with holes on it; reason why they decided to inspect the box.

When they opened the box, they observed that it was a green bird and when verifying the documentation, they found several inconsistencies.

The National Guard immediately reported the finding to personnel of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa); who reviewed the specimen and determined that it is a “Guacamaya Verde” green macaw (Ara Militaris), an endangered species subject to special protection, in accordance with the official norm NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010.

