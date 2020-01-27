Endangered species Green Macaw seized at Mérida International Airport

Members of the National Guard secured a green macaw specimen that was illegally transported in a wooden box coming from Guadalajara, Jalisco.
The incident was registered at the international airport Manuel Crescencio Rejón of this city, and the bird was sent using the services of a courier and parcel company with an office in that air terminal.
In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Safety and Protection reported that the events occurred in the area of discharge; place where national guards agents heard noises coming from a wooden box with holes on it; reason why they decided to inspect the box.
When they opened the box, they observed that it was a green bird and when verifying the documentation, they found several inconsistencies.
The National Guard immediately reported the finding to personnel of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa); who reviewed the specimen and determined that it is a “Guacamaya Verde” green macaw (Ara Militaris), an endangered species subject to special protection, in accordance with the official norm NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Burglar who robbed pharmacy in Merida is apprehended
The guy posed as a customer.
-
Mérida: a year-round Springbreak party (Watch Video)
You thought Spring Break was exclusive.
-
“I don´t see you I don’t hear you” – AMLO
Andrés Manuel López Obrador is like.
-
75th anniversary of Auschwitz — “Never Again”
Seventy-five years after the liberation of.
-
Narco showdown in the south of Quintana Roo
Since the early hours of the.
-
A sicker China struggles with accelerated contagion
China goes from 1,372 to 2,744.
-
Sargassum, affects the affluence of Chichén
“The low influx was not due.
-
Merida’s defenses against pirates
When talking about pirates in the.
-
Children soldiers in Guerrero, another sign of the social decomposition in Mexico
Mexico indigenous group recruits children as.
-
French lady murdered inside her own house in downtown Mérida
The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
Leave a Comment