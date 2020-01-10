Diveshield: take your phone underwater to capture amazing pictures and videos

Turn Your Phone Into A Diving Camera and Computer!
The DiveShield™ lets you bring your phone underwater to capture amazing pictures, videos. With tactical buttons, you can control your phone and even get statistics on your dive!
With our pressure-seal system, DiveShields™ can be brought up to 60M or 196 feet underwater. Get notifications on your depth, and track your exact location in real-time.
Features:
- Capture Amazing Moments. Take your phone underwater to capture amazing pictures with your camera.
- See Location and Depth. Get real-time updates of your location and depth to prevent accidents.
- Fits on ALL Phones. Our universal design lets you use any phone in DiveShields!
- Tactical Control Buttons. Control and access your phone with the tactical buttons from the outside of the case.
- Go Down To 60m or 196 Feet. Never worry about pressure as DiveShields is rated to go deep underwater!
- Anti-Drop Design. The included lanyard and extra grip on DiveShields ensure you won’t ever drop your device!
Comments
more recommended stories
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – JOCKEYS AND # 1: CATTLE EGRET
Strung out in a field like.
-
Start the new year with a nourishing RESTORATIVE+NIDRA YOGA session
Now that the holiday decorations have.
-
The Chichén Itzá series (5) – The Castle
The Yucatan Times presents part V and.
-
Millions of animals dying from the Australian fires
Millions of animals are dying from.
-
The Chichén Itzá series (4) “El Caracol”
The Yucatan Times presents part IV in.
-
“Say no to war” – AMLO asks U.S.- Iran
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that.
-
Cancun is getting new Flights from Newark
Mexico’s tourism hub of Cancun is.
-
QuinTango, one of Washington’s finest instrumental ensembles to perform at MEL, Jan. 15th
You can’t miss MEL’s Grand Re-opening.
-
Yucatan Quartet Beatles concert Wednesday Jan. 8th at the Hacienda Santa Cruz
Last call for the Yucatan Quartet.
-
Olympic year kicks off in Tokyo…
The Olympic year of 2020 got.
Leave a Comment