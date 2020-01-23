Coronavirus cases rise to more than 650 worldwide as infection spreads to other countries

The World Health Organization declined to declare the virus as a global health emergency a second time on Thursday Jan. 23rd.

The fast-spreading infection prompted local authorities to quarantine several major cities and cancel Lunar New Year’s events in Beijing.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China rose to 639 Thursday as the fast-spreading infection prompted local authorities to quarantine several major cities and cancel Lunar New Year’s events in Beijing and elsewhere. The virus — which was first diagnosed less than a month ago — has already killed at least 18 people and infected more than 650 people around the world, including confirmed reports in Singapore and Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports from international and local media. Medical teams have been dispatched across the country and hospitals are asking for donations of essential items, including face masks, eye protectors, protective uniforms and sanitizer. Local authorities in China have quarantined Wuhan and Huanggang, which have a combined population of 17 million. Including Wuhan where the virus was first identified, travel bans were in effect Thursday for at least seven cities. China is offering to refund domestic flights and train tickets nationwide. An estimated 246,000 travelers arrived in Wuhan either via plane or train on Thursday before all transportation in and out of the city was shut down. The number of people leaving the city is currently unknown. The U.S. State Department on Thursday reiterated its level 2 travel advisory, indicating travels should “exercise increased caution.” The department earlier on Thursday errantly raised its travel advisory and urged citizens to “reconsider travel,” but reverted that change. The agency, in a statement, said its website “briefly displayed an inaccurate version of the Advisory due to a technical error – we apologize for any confusion. Again, the Advisory level has not changed.”

U.S. health officials began screening passengers flying from China at major international airports this weekend, and confirmed the country’s first case on Tuesday. A Washington state man is quarantined with the virus in a hospital outside of Seattle after flying back from Wuhan, U.S. health authorities said. Someone else was sent to the hospital “for further evaluation” by local and U.S. health officials after arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, a spokesman for the airport confirmed to CNBC on Thursday. The passenger was on an American Airlines flight from Mexico City. There was no confirmation that the passenger was infected with the virus. British TV network BBC News reported Thursday that four people in Scotland are being tested for the virus.