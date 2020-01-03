Children under 5 can no longer ride on motorcycle in Yucatan

As of January 1st 2020, the law prohibiting minors under 5 years of age as passengers on motorcycles goes into effect on the Yucatán federal and state roads.
The decree is already in force, so people who break this law will first receive a warning, and if they are caught doing it again, they will be fined.
This law prohibits bicycles, motorcycles, ATVs and other similar vehicles to transit on state and federal highways, that are attached to the State, and also to transport children under five years of age. The reason is because they can not hold on their own or support their feet on the passenger pedal.
In the state capital this law applies only in the Periférico, the Mérida-Progreso highway and other state roads.
The law does not apply in urban zones, basically because in all municipalities (including Mérida), motorcycle is the main element of mobility for many families.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
