Chichen Itza breaks record in tourist visits in a single day

Last Sunday, December 29, 18,696 people visited the Mayan city.

MERIDA Yucatan – The archaeological zone of Chichen Itza broke the record for number of visitors in a single day, last Sunday, December 29, with 18,696 people, compared to 14,000 in the March equinox, a figure that means 25.11 percent more and 58 percent more than the 7,728 who visited that place in September for the fall equinox.

Mauricio Diaz Montalvo, director of the Yucatan Cultural and Tourist Service Units (Cultur), said the good attendance in Yucatan as a tourist destination was observed in the archaeological zones and other sites of interest.

The days with the highest influx were from Monday 23 to Monday 30 of last December.

He explained that during the December holidays the most visited site is Uxmal, which on Sunday 22 received 2,552 tourists. On the same date, Dzibilchaltún registered 1,239 and Lol Tun 319.

In the first days of this vacation, which began on December 19, thousands of foreign tourists, national and local, turned to different service units administered by the Board of Cultural and Tourist Services Units of Yucatan (Cultur), as some have been crowded, he noted.

Diaz Montalvo said that other of the most visited sites are the following:

Celestún

Dzitnup, in Valladolid, along with the X’Kekén and Samulá cenotes

Ek Balam

Zací, Valladolid

El Corchito in Progreso

The director of the Yucatan Cultural and Tourist Service Units, noted that the Pasaje Picheta, which was closed for a long time, on its busiest day, Saturday 21 of december, had 3,630 visitors.

He said it is expected that tourists will take advantage of these last days of vacation and come to enjoy the natural beauties and archaeological sites that are in Yucatan.

