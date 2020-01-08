  • Headlines,
    • Cancun is getting new Flights from Newark

    By on January 7, 2020
    Chac Mool beach, Quintana Roo Photo: Aquaworld Cancún

    Mexico’s tourism hub of Cancun is set for the arrival of a new daily nonstop flight from Newark.

    Frontier Airlines is planning to launch new daily nonstop flights from Newark to Cancun beginning March 10, the company said in a statement.

    It’s part of a wider expansion to the Caribbean and Central America that includes already-announced flights to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, along with four new routes to Central America.

    Frontier will be launching thrice-weekly flights from Miami to El Salvador, and new service from Miami to Guatemala City.

    The latter service will launch May 10 with daily flights, before shifting to four-times-weekly service on June 18.

    The low-cost carrie is also adding new flights to Guatemala and El Salvador from Ontario International Airport.

    The Ontario-El Salvador flights will run three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while service launching on June 18.

    Ontario-Guatemala flights will launch May 10, with daily service until June 18, when it will shift to four flights per week.

    Source: https://www.caribjournal.com



    Alejandro

