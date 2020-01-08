Cancun is getting new Flights from Newark

Mexico’s tourism hub of Cancun is set for the arrival of a new daily nonstop flight from Newark.

Frontier Airlines is planning to launch new daily nonstop flights from Newark to Cancun beginning March 10, the company said in a statement.

It’s part of a wider expansion to the Caribbean and Central America that includes already-announced flights to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, along with four new routes to Central America.

Frontier will be launching thrice-weekly flights from Miami to El Salvador, and new service from Miami to Guatemala City.

The latter service will launch May 10 with daily flights, before shifting to four-times-weekly service on June 18.

The low-cost carrie is also adding new flights to Guatemala and El Salvador from Ontario International Airport.

The Ontario-El Salvador flights will run three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while service launching on June 18.

Ontario-Guatemala flights will launch May 10, with daily service until June 18, when it will shift to four flights per week.

Source: https://www.caribjournal.com







Comments

comments