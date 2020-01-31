Campeche community stops Maya Train on its tracks

The First District Court of Campeche granted the Regional Indigenous and Popular Council of Xpujil, a provisional suspension for the authorities to refrain from the execution of the Mayan Train in the state of Campeche.

The general director of Mexico’s National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, admitted that the District Court based in Campeche, granted a provisional suspension to stop acts aimed at the execution of the Tren Maya so -called “megaproject”, but reiterated that they have not been properly notified of the “amparo“.

Jimenez Pons said that once that legal formality is completed, they will comply with what the corresponding authorities dictate, but right now, the injunction (amparo) trial has been initiated by members of communities of Calakmul and Xpuhil, which are part of the Indigenous and Popular Regional Council of Xpujil (Cripx).

“The issue will be addressed in strict accordance to the law”, Jimenez Pons declared.

The head of FONATUR said, “these are not indigenous communities complaining, but just a “small group of people that are trying to oppose the project”.

However, indigenous organizations that oppose the Maya Train, have explained many times how the entire referendum process carried out by AMLO’s government was a simulation. And that they are not intending to let the project continue.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments