Archaeological remains in Mérida must be preserved (INAH)

Merida Yucatan; January 23, 2020 (ACOM) .- With strong citizen participation, the rescue of parks with archaeological remains in Mérida continues, society needs to raise awareness in the care and preservation of these important historical sites.
Mérida’s Director of Urban Development, Federico Sauri Molina, said that this work is carried out constantly, hand in hand with civil institutions, federal authorities and restoration specialists.
“When the parks are damaged, in this case with graffiti, we clean the mess with the help of civil associations such as Ayerac, Ximbal Kaax, and of course with help from the INAH ” he explained.
“The intention is precisely, to involve society, in all those issues that matter to the city and in this case, they become custodians of these archaeological remains ” he said.
The Urban Development Department of Mérida said that in the city there are 20 parks with archaeological remains, such as Yaax Taal, where a sacbé (Maya ancient road), can be seen, as well as other structures that are already under restoration.
For his part, Dalia Paz Rivera, president of Ximbal Kaax, said that the group has supported cleaning work, although the main intention is to raise public awareness in the preservation of heritage.
She commended the work done by the Commune in this case, while reiterating the disposition of the leading group in the education of citizens.
“It has done an incredible job, both to make dissemination in these parks, as well as to compose, the graffiti found in collaboration with the INAH, as graffiti go and remove and that is where they invite us as organized civil society to participate in different activities, including activities that involve children, because it is extremely important to raise awareness among children, ”he explained.
With the support of Ximbal Kaax, the Merida Commune managed to remove paint and graffiti in two parks with archaeological remains, although this work has to be permanent.
In fact, by increasing surveillance in public sites with park rangers, it is ensured that these spaces are not vandalized.
