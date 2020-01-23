Ancient Aztec Temazcal uncovered by archaeologists in Mexico City’s La Merced

  • Headlines

    According to BBC, an ancient “sweat lodge” was uncovered in Mexico City.

    An ancient Native Aztec sauna, dating back to the 14th Century, has been uncovered by archaeologists in Mexico City.

    Central components of the sweat lodge where the tub or steam bath pool was located are still intact, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History.

    Pre-Columbian sauna uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyright NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY

    Known as temazcals, these structures were built by indigenous peoples in Mesoamerica, and used for medicinal purposes, spiritual rituals and for women to give birth.

    The discovery in the historic La Merced neighbourhood helped experts to determine the exact location of Temazcaltitlán, one of the first areas of Tenochtitlán, the ancient metropolis that became modern-day Mexico City.

    Pre-Hispanic sauna uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyrightNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY

    The excavations also uncovered the well-preserved remains of a house built after the Spanish conquest centuries later, its walls decorated with red motifs. It is thought to have been occupied by a noble indigenous family in the 16th Century.

    “The findings suggest that in the 16th Century this area was more populated than we initially thought,” said Víctor Esperón Calleja, who led the excavation work.

    House from the 16th Century uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyrightNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY
    House from the 16th Century uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyrightNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY

    House from the 16th Century uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyrightNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY
    The team also uncovered the remains of a tannery that was probably located there between 1720 and 1820. The site is located next to the Casa Talavera, a building of Baroque style that dates back to either the 16th or early 17th Century now used as a cultural centre.

    Tannery probably from between 1720 and 1820 uncovered in Mexico CityImage copyrightNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY
    There are an estimated 200,000 archaeological sites in Mexico – among them, the Mayan ruins and pyramids in the country’s south, the Paquime mud-based constructions in the northern state of Chihuahua and the huge complex of Teotihuacan, north of Mexico City.

    Source: BBC

