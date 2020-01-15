AMLO´s first grandson is born… in Texas

MEXICO CITY (apro) – José Ramón López Beltrán, eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on his Twitter account the birth of his first son, Salomón Andrés Manuel López Adams. The issue sparked controversy on social networks because, according to a note on the Eme Equis website, the baby was born in a clinic in Houston, Texas, in the United States.
According to the information, Lopez Beltran’s wife, Carolyin Adams, has been living in Houston for five months. Jose Ramon and Carolyn Adams had their first public appearance as a couple on September 1 of last year, as part of the First Government Report to the Congress of the Union.
López Beltrán accompanied his father in the formation of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), focused on the central region of the country.
Together with his brothers Andrés and Gonzalo, he owns El Rocío, a cocoa farm located in Teapa, Tabasco, and an artisanal chocolate factory that launched its first products on the gourmet market in April 2019.
Les presento a mi primer hijo Salomón Andrés Manuel. https://t.co/BEtOY3t08t pic.twitter.com/y4BXrDdcK3
— 🇲🇽 José Ramón 🇲🇽 (@30JR38) 14 de enero de 2020
José Ramón López Beltrán is the son of López Obrador’s first marriage to Rocío Beltrán, who died in 2003. Carolyn’s mother is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and her father is from Kentucky, in the United States.
Carolyn lived in Mexico for many years, but after 3 months pregnant, she decided to go with her husband –AMLO’s son– to Texas, so she could be attended by “the best medicine” and her son could become an American citizen. This is nothing new, since many of Mexico´s politicians reject to be attended in public hospitals or by doctors from the public health.
Users of social networks questioned why the president’s grandson was born in Texas at a time when the start of the Institute of Health for Welfare, which replaced the “Seguro Popular” created during the presidency of Felipe Calderón, has caused so much controversy.
On Twitter, the main trends include “Houston”, “Insabi”, “Salomón Andrés” and “Texas”. AMLO has not mentioned the subject.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
