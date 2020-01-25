AMLO will come to Yucatan to inaugurate new power plant

During the inauguration of the Expo Energy Forum Yucatan 2020, the national president of Canacintra, Enoch Castellanos and the governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced the visit to Mérida of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in early February to be present at the ground breaking ceremony of the Mérida IV Electricity Generating Plant.
In the Expo Energy Forum Yucatan 2020 organized by Yucatecan businessmen, it was announced that the state used to occupy the last position at national level in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy, however, in 2019, the state registered an increase of 21.2%; it currently produces 695 gigawatts of clean energy. And energy production will be strengthened with the opening of this new plant.
The national leader of Canacintra, Enoch Castellanos Férez, praised the common front made by the private sector and the state government in Yucatan, to bring greater volume of natural gas and the loyal efforts to lower electricity rates in the peninsular region.
“If Yucatan is growing economically above the rest of the country without having enough energy and at low costs, imagine what would happen if they had what the natural gas that they need, they would be a powerhouse,” said Castellanos Férez.
After the opening ceremony, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a tour of the Energy Expo 2020, which takes place at the International Congress Center, in which 8 companies and 4 universities are participating, and will remain open until Saturday Jan. 25.
